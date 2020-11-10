Tui cancels Lapland holidays over fears ‘magic’ would be lost due to Covid-19

The tour operator said ‘visiting Santa is a truly magical, once-in-a-lifetime family experience’ and hopes that trips can resume in winter 2021.

Tui has cancelled all Lapland holidays for customers from the UK and Ireland this winter (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tui has cancelled all Lapland holidays for customers from the UK and Ireland this winter.

The tour operator made the decision as it could not guarantee it would “keep the magic alive” for families visiting the Finnish region due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said in a statement: “Tui UK and Ireland today regrets to confirm it has made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend holidays to Lapland this winter, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and the unprecedented impact of Covid-19.

“Visiting Santa is a truly magical, once-in-a-lifetime family experience, and Tui has worked extremely hard in recent months to try to ensure it can keep the magic alive and guarantee children and their parents a safe and enjoyable holiday.

“However, with the rapidly evolving travel environment and a Covid test soon to be mandatory for Finland, Tui UK and Ireland has decided that, on this occasion, it would not be able to deliver on this promise and wanted to remove uncertainty for families.”

