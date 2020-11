Veteran observes silence

People across the country have fallen silent in tribute to Britain’s war dead.

Public commemorations for Remembrance Sunday were scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, with social-distancing measures in place.

The annual service at the Cenotaph in London went ahead, with dignitaries and veterans attending, although the public were excluded.

People were instead encouraged to observe the two-minute silence at home.

The Queen during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to those lost in conflict, saying ahead of the Whitehall service: ‘In times of trial, our tributes matter even more.’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Veterans attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prince of Wales lays a wreath (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge pays his respects (Aaron Chown/PA)

Social-distancing measures were in place during the traditional service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile in Staffordshire, pre-booked visitors attended commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chaplains, veterans and soldiers at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial was broadcast via Facebook and YouTube (Danny Lawson/PA)

A veteran during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Tommy statue on Terrace Green in Seaham, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A veteran places a cross during the Seaham ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bikers fly the flag at Seaham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Paying tribute at the Tommy statue (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, wears his medals whilst at his home in Kidderminster, during the two-minute silence (Jacob King/PA)

Members of the Royal Tank Regiment pause the Covid-19 mass testing in Liverpool’s St Stephens Church hall to observe the two-minute silence(Peter Byrne/PA)

Seymour ‘Bill’ Taylor, 95, from Colchester in Essex, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy onboard HMS Emerald during the D-Day landings, joins neighbours in the street to pay respects (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bomber Command veteran Alastair Lamb, 95, observes the two-minute silence from his home in Stirling (Jane Barlow/PA)

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen (Brian Lawless/PA)

A small number of serving and former Royal Marine Commandos at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, near Fort William, for the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA)