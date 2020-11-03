Climate activists to face jury trial over alleged attacks on charity HQs

Activists arrive at court

The co-founder of environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion and three of his supporters will face crown court trial for allegedly throwing paint at the buildings of a string of charities.

Roger Hallam, 54, of Walworth, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of attacks on the buildings of Christian Aid, Amnesty International and Greenpeace on July 21 this year.

He is further accused of causing damage to the buildings of Printworks, the company that prints major news titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times and The Evening Standard.

The alleged attacks were not orchestrated by Extinction Rebellion, and were instead part of a campaign by new political party Burning Pink.

Also in the dock were Ryan Simmons, 34, of Catford, Holly Brentnall, 29, of Tottenham, and Valerie Brown, 68, of Islington, who all face the same charges.

Burning Pink states that its aim is to bring down centralised government and replace it with citizen-led decision making via citizens assemblies.

It blames much of the media for downplaying the magnitude of the climate threat.

The damage to all four premises amounted to in excess of £13,000, the court heard.

The four defendants had been due to stand trial today before District Judge Hina Rai, but elected at the last moment to be tried by a jury in the crown court.

Their case was listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Inner London Crown Court on December 1.