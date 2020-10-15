Italy loses quarantine exemption status

Airport arrivals

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City State have lost their exemptions from the UK’s quarantine requirements for international arrivals, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

The new rules come into force at 4am on Sunday.

The Greek island of Crete will be added to the exemption list for people arriving in England as the risk to public health from those returning from there “has decreased to an acceptable level”, the DfT said.

Italy recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 7,332.

TRAVEL CORRIDOR UPDATE: We are REMOVING ITALY, Vatican City state & San Marino from the #TravelCorridor list. However, note that the implementation date is moved to 4am on SUNDAY 18 October & applies UK wide, if you arrive from these destinations you will need to self-isolate. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 15, 2020

This brings its seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people to 64.

The UK’s case rate currently stands at 166.

Figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A rate of 20 is the threshold above which the Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

The removal of Italy’s exemption is a further blow to the UK’s travel industry, as it was one of its last big markets without a quarantine requirement for returning holidaymakers.

Last week Italy introduced compulsory coronavirus testing for arriving UK visitors.

Arrivals from European countries such as the UK, France and Spain must provide evidence of a negative test taken in the 72 hours prior to travel.

Visitors unable to provide proof of a negative result at the border have to take a test in Italy.

On Wednesday, Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, expressed fears that more travel firms could go bust in just weeks due to the pandemic.