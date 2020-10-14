Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Wales

Covid-19 rules warning sign

Here are the latest figures for the seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases for every local authority area in Wales.

The figures, for the seven days to October 10, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on October 14.

A woman walks past closed fairground rides on the seafront at Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA)

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3.