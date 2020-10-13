Camilla tours boxing club aimed at helping young people stay away from gangs

Camilla

The Duchess of Cornwall is to tour a boxing club which focuses on steering at-risk young people away from gang culture, knife crime and gun violence.

Camilla is to visit Dwaynamics in Brixton, south London, to watch students training and practising with punch bags on Tuesday.

She will also see demonstrations in the ring space and talk to pupils about the impact the club has had on their lives.

Our children are keen to learn @dwaynamics and desire every investment to help them grow successfully. Look at how discipline our early years class is! The youngest is 4 years! @dwaynamics pic.twitter.com/ycXgoOT1kR — Dwaynamics (@dwaynamics) October 13, 2020

Camilla is being greeted by chief executive Lorraine Jones, whose son Dwayne Simpson was stabbed to death at the age of 20 as he tried to save a friend’s life in Brixton.

Since his murder in 2014, pastor Ms Jones has channelled her loss into expanding the Dwaynamics boxing gym her son set up to help young men avoid violence.

She has encouraged larger numbers of children to attend free boxing classes twice a week, and expanded the programme to offer free education and life-skill support.

Nicknamed the “chief angel” of south London’s Angell Town estate, Ms Jones is called “mum” by her community.

Camilla is also visiting Ebony Horse Club, next door to the boxing gym, to see how it helped local people during the Covid-19 crisis.

Camilla at the riding centre in Brixton in 2017 (Hannah McKay/PA)

The duchess has long been a supporter of the riding charity and became its president in 2009.

The club is home to eight horses and provides riding and horse care opportunities for 140 young people each week.