Charity fundraiser completes Three Peaks climb wearing 130lb diving suit

Lloyd Scott has raised nearly £50,000 for the Lord’s Taverners during his final charity challenge.

A veteran fundraiser has raised nearly £50,000 for charity by climbing the Three Peaks in a 130lb deep sea diving suit.

Lloyd Scott, who is best known for his world record of taking the longest recorded time to complete a marathon, reached the summit of Mount Snowdon on Monday having already climbed Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike while wearing the cumbersome aquatic equipment.

Lloyd Scott celebrates after reaching the top of Mount Snowdon
Lloyd Scott reached the summit of Mount Snowdon on Monday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Scott completed the ascent of Scafell Pike on Thursday, after reaching the peak of Scotland’s highest mountain on October 5.

By Monday afternoon, the challenge had raised £47,800 in aid of the Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability sports charity.

Tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon was the 58-year-old’s final charity challenge, having raised more than £5 million across 30 years for charitable causes.

Lloyd Scott climbs Mount Snowdon wearing a diving suit
Lloyd Scott has raised more than £5 million in over 30 years of fundraising challenges (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Scott’s first charity challenge was the 1987 London Marathon, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has since completed an Everest marathon, an underwater marathon, and cycled a Penny Farthing across Australia.

To donate, visit: www.donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/lloydscotts3peakschallenge

