What the papers say – October 9

The challenges of a winter in lockdown, and reactions to expected tougher pandemic measures, are splashed across the papers on Friday.

The Daily Mirror says “coronavirus chaos” has caused “Northern fury”, The Independent has Boris Johnson facing a “wave of fury” from regional leaders as Metro reports a three-tier system of local restrictions will be announced on Monday.

England’s chief medical officer has warned intensive care cases of the virus in the country’s north could pass the April peak in just three weeks, according to i.

The Times says hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people are facing months indoors as ministers prepare to resume shielding in virus hotspots through the winter.

The Daily Express demands the Government “listen to us”, as it says its own opinion poll shows the majority of Britons support tougher lockdown measures.

Sage experts have told the Government its new rules “don’t go far enough”, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mail reports more than 110,000 patients have been waiting over a year for treatment in the NHS as the service struggles under the “crippling toll” of coronavirus.

The NHS will push during the second wave of the pandemic for those with non-Covid illnesses to visit hospitals and GP surgeries, The Daily Telegraph says.

EasyJet’s chief executive has urged the Government to prop up the ailing aviation sector after the airline’s losses soared to more than £800 million this year, according to the Financial Times.

