Queen returns to Windsor Castle while Philip stays on at Sandringham

The royal court has moved to the Berkshire royal residence, the Court Circular shows.

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, while the Duke of Edinburgh has remained on the Norfolk estate.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch, 94, on Tuesday arrived at the Berkshire royal residence, where she retreated in March for her safety ahead of lockdown.

Philip, 99, has spent much of his retirement so far at his cottage Wood Farm in the sanctuary of the Sandringham estate.

The Queen and Philip pictured to mark his 99th birthday in June (Steve Parsons/PA)

He did reunite with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the nation going into lockdown.

They then headed to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for their summer break, before spending a few weeks together at Sandringham.

Tuesday’s Court Circular – the daily list of royal engagements, published on Wednesday – cited Windsor Castle as the current residence of the royal court.

