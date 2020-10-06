Kate and William to meet Ukraine president in first palace event since lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet the president and first lady of Ukraine in the royal couple’s first palace event since lockdown.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Оlena will have an audience with William and Kate at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Mr Zelenskyy, who is travelling to London with a ministerial delegation for a two-day visit, will also sign the Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement with Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the agreement is a “clear demonstration” of the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s prosperity and security.

Mr Raab will meet Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of what the Foreign Office called “malign behaviour from Russia”.

The Foreign Secretary will announce £5 million in humanitarian aid to support communities in eastern Ukraine who have been affected by conflict and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid will go towards the provision of food, water, medical supplies and psychosocial support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Raab said: “Ukraine’s stability is vital for Europe’s security.