Red Arrows mark Battle of Britain anniversary over Guernsey

The Red Arrows trailed red, white and blue as they soared over Guernsey to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The crimson jet planes conducted a dazzling display above the island’s harbour on Thursday to the delight of onlookers.

(Chris George/Guernsey Air Display Foundation/PA)

Several air displays have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with countless other outdoor events.

Guernsey’s air show is one of only four in the British Isles to hold a full display in 2020.

Taking to a clear blue sky in bright September sunshine, the RAF stunt team treated island residents their usual impressive display.

What a treat to see the Red Arrows today.#GuernseyAirDisplay pic.twitter.com/iPfv6e3lgi — Elizabeth College (@Eliz_Coll) September 10, 2020

Squadron leader Adam Collins, Red 10 and supervisor of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, said: “Being part of the Guernsey Air Display is a highlight of any display season – the island provides a stunning backdrop for our show and the warmest of welcomes.

“The Red Arrows always aim to complete a dynamic, thrilling and precision display which demonstrates the excellence of the Royal Air Force and inspires all those watching.

“This is exactly the same for 2020 and it is particularly poignant this year as we help to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.”