What the papers say – September 9

Boris Johnson’s contentious Brexit backtrack and new measures against the coronavirus dominate today’s papers.

The Independent and The Guardian lead on Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis saying the Prime Minister’s planned changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement contravene international law.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 September 2020: We are breaking law with Brexit bill, minister admits pic.twitter.com/5hXnfhL0rS — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 8, 2020

The i carries the same theme under a headline of “Britannia waives the rules”.

The Daily Express, The Times and The Daily Telegraph focus on the latest moves to control the coronavirus.

Wednesday’s EXPRESS: Act fast! we must keep lid on virus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eGkzvKYKB1 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 8, 2020

Covid ban on meetings of more than six people#tomorrowspaperstoday@MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/swCW9mh1Iy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 8, 2020

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Illegal for more than six people to socialise"#TomorrowsPapersToday Read more: https://t.co/fIaz7qd8EI pic.twitter.com/7ReYSrKpcM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 8, 2020

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Metro have some fun with their leads on the new limits on the size of social gatherings, with headlines of “Britain’s hit for six”, “Six therapy” and “Safe Six”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says JPMorgan staff are under investigation over whether rules were broken in making Covid crisis bail-out loans.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Wednesday 9 September https://t.co/7MX3lEXNjK pic.twitter.com/eHAY8PYr6n — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 8, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with a story about a shortage of Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.