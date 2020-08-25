Menu

In Pictures: Storm Francis brings swelling seas and high winds

UK News | Published:

Gusts of up to 65mph were felt inland while coastal areas were swamped with giant waves.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020

Storm Francis has lashed the UK and Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain, with more expected over Tuesday evening.

Gusts of up to 65mph could be felt inland, with forecasters warning of disruption to transport, power cuts and potential flying debris that could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

In Dorset, waves crashing over Portland Bill brought out the sightseers.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crossing Southwark Bridge in central London proved to be a hair-raising experience.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Yui Mok/PA)

Fierce winds did not deter dog walkers on Tynemouth beach in the North East.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

In London, the conditions were tricky for both traffic and planes around Heathrow, while off the Kent coast the DFDS ferries found the seas heavy going.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Francis also hit hard in the Republic of Ireland, downing trees in Waterford and soaking anyone on the seafront at Tramore.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
UK News

