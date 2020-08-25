In Pictures: Storm Francis brings swelling seas and high winds

Storm Francis has lashed the UK and Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain, with more expected over Tuesday evening.

Gusts of up to 65mph could be felt inland, with forecasters warning of disruption to transport, power cuts and potential flying debris that could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

In Dorset, waves crashing over Portland Bill brought out the sightseers.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crossing Southwark Bridge in central London proved to be a hair-raising experience.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Fierce winds did not deter dog walkers on Tynemouth beach in the North East.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

In London, the conditions were tricky for both traffic and planes around Heathrow, while off the Kent coast the DFDS ferries found the seas heavy going.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Francis also hit hard in the Republic of Ireland, downing trees in Waterford and soaking anyone on the seafront at Tramore.

(Niall Carson/PA)

(Niall Carson/PA)

(Niall Carson/PA)

(Niall Carson/PA)

(Niall Carson/PA)

(Niall Carson/PA)