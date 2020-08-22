Starmer says September schools return at risk after Government’s week of chaos

Boris Johnson’s commitment to get all children back to school next month is at “serious risk” after a “week of chaos”, Sir Keir Starmer has warned.

The Labour leader said the last two weeks have been “wasted clearing up a mess of the Government’s own making” over exam results.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was forced to abandon the algorithm-based system for awarding A-level and GCSE grades in England in the middle of the results season last week.

Sir Keir said the fiasco threatened plans to get all children back in the classroom when schools reopen in England in a fortnight.

He told the Observer: “I want to see children back at school next month, and I expect the Prime Minister to deliver on that commitment.

“However, the commitment is now at serious risk after a week of chaos, confusion and incompetence from the Government.

“Ministers should have spent the summer implementing a national plan to get all children back to school. Instead, the last two weeks have been wasted clearing up a mess of the Government’s own making over exam results.”

He added: “Restoring public confidence and getting a grip on the Department for Education must be Downing Street’s number one priority this week.

“Failure to do so will leave the Government’s promise of ‘levelling up’ in tatters.”