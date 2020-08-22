Menu

Advertising

Man charged with terror offences as part of New IRA probe

UK News | Published:

The man has been charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland.

The man is due to appear at court

A man has been charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland as part of a police investigation into the New IRA.

The suspect, 48, is also accused of membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

He is due to appear at Belfast’s Laganside Court on Monday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News