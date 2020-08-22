Advertising
Man charged with terror offences as part of New IRA probe
The man has been charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland.
A man has been charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland as part of a police investigation into the New IRA.
The suspect, 48, is also accused of membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.
He is due to appear at Belfast’s Laganside Court on Monday.
