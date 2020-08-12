Co Armagh man guilty of Garda murder

A Co Armagh man has been found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth seven years ago.

A jury convicted Aaron Brady, 29, of the crime in a majority decision – 11 to one – after 22 hours of deliberations at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The 41-year-old detective was shot during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25 2013.

Brady, of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had already been found guilty by the jury of the robbery of approximately 7,000 euro (£6,293) in cash and cheques outside the credit union.

Mr Donohoe had been on duty in Bellurgan when he was shot.

Caroline Donohoe, the widow of Adrian Donohoe, arrives at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The charge of capital murder includes an aggravating factor such as murdering a police officer while on duty.

The conviction carries a life sentence with a minimum 40-year prison term.

After the verdict, Brady was remanded into custody at Cloverhill prison. He will appear in court again on October 14 for sentencing.

Presiding Judge Mr Justice Michael White thanked the jury on behalf of the people of Ireland for their long service in the trial, which started in January.

He said: “You have given up your time during a life-threatening pandemic and you have all done the state some service.

“Thanks for your patience during this long trial.”

Garda Representative Association president Jim Mulligan said no verdict would ever replace Mr Donohoe.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of Adrian Donohoe. No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them,” he said.

“Adrian’s two children, who are still young, will never get their father back. Caroline, Adrian’s wife, will never get her husband back.

“We can only hope that today’s verdict begins the process of bringing healing and closure to Adrian’s family.

“Adrian was a Detective Garda from a family steeped in Garda tradition. Our thoughts are with them and with Adrian’s Garda colleagues who lost a great workmate and a great friend on that fateful night seven-and-a-half years ago.

“We also extend our thoughts to the community Adrian served; and to his GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) colleagues in Co Louth and in his home county of Cavan.”