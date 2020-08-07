Face coverings mandatory in more settings in Scotland

Face coverings are to be made mandatory in more indoor places across Scotland following the outbreak of a coronavirus cluster in Aberdeen.

From Saturday, members of the public will be required to wear a mask or equivalent in places such as cinemas, galleries, museums and banks.

The Scottish Government said the new rules cover “any premises open to members of the public and used for the retail sale or hire of goods or services”.

Spaces falling under this category include aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms; building societies and credit unions; community centres; crematoriums and funeral directors premises; libraries and public reading rooms; places of worship; post offices; and storage and distribution facilities, including collection and drop-off points.

It does not extend to hospitality premises such as sit-in cafes and restaurants.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the changes as she said there are now 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Aberdeen outbreak – up 22 from Thursday, with 313 close contacts traced.

In another change to current legislation, taking customer contact details will become mandatory across the country’s hospitality sector from Friday August 14.

Tables should be pre-booked where possible, with no queuing, and no background music or TV noise to reduce the need for people to shout or lean in to each other.

No more than three households at a time should meet in a group and face shields may be used but only if worn in addition to a face covering.

Ms Sturgeon said: “To say that the incident in Aberdeen is deeply regrettable is an understatement.

“But it underlines an extremely important point: any time one of us fails to abide by the rules, we put others at risk and give this virus the chance to come roaring back.

“That’s something which we simply cannot afford to do. We’ve seen – every day of this outbreak – how easily Covid-19 can spread.

“We need to do everything we can to stop it in its tracks and that is why we are expanding the mandatory use of face coverings in more indoor public spaces, and will be implementing further regulations for the hospitality sector.

“Many of these measures should already be in place as part of the guidance, but in order to keep the sector open – safely – we are now placing them in law.

“We are the front line in making sure that Covid doesn’t spread, and so we all need to keep doing the right things.”