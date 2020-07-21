Advertising
Jackpot-winning ticket in EuroMillions lottery sold in Ireland
It is the sixth largest jackpot ever won in the country, the National Lottery said.
The winning ticket in the 49.5 million euro (£45 million) EuroMillions lottery was sold in Ireland.
The winner’s identity is not yet known.
The National Lottery urged players to check their tickets.
The winning numbers were 14, 15, 24, 29 and 42. The two lucky stars were 02 and 04.
Dolores McNamara from Limerick became Ireland’s first and largest EuroMillions winner 15 years ago.
She won more than 115 million euros (£100 million).
