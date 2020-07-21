Jackpot-winning ticket in EuroMillions lottery sold in Ireland

The winning ticket in the 49.5 million euro (£45 million) EuroMillions lottery was sold in Ireland.

It is the sixth largest jackpot ever won in the country, the National Lottery said.

The winner’s identity is not yet known.

?WOW?A lucky #EuroMillions player has WON tonight's amazing Jackpot of €49,564,586..This is the 6th largest jackpot ever won in Ireland ?? Players check your tickets? https://t.co/una0XXn1k6#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/PAGHxI3pCi — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) July 21, 2020

The National Lottery urged players to check their tickets.

The winning numbers were 14, 15, 24, 29 and 42. The two lucky stars were 02 and 04.

Dolores McNamara from Limerick became Ireland’s first and largest EuroMillions winner 15 years ago (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

She won more than 115 million euros (£100 million).