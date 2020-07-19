Menu

Man charged with murder of woman found stabbed at London hotel

UK News | Published:

Khloemae Loy, 23, was found with serious injuries at the Holiday Inn hotel in Greenwich.

Khloemae Loy

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed at a London hotel.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn hotel in Bugsby’s Way, Greenwich, at around 10am on July 5 to a report of a woman being stabbed.

Khloemae Loy, 23, was found with serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

Taye Francis, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with murder on Sunday and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

