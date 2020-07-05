In pictures: Nationwide clap celebrates 72nd anniversary of NHS

People across the UK have come together to clap in celebration for key workers on the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

The nationwide clap had been organised following a letter from the Together coalition, in which influential figures including NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voiced their support for making July 5 an official day of commemoration.

Sir Simon said he hoped the public will use the anniversary as an opportunity to “say a heartfelt thank you” to hospital staff.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10.

