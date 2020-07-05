Menu

In pictures: Nationwide clap celebrates 72nd anniversary of NHS

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10.

Staff outside Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle

People across the UK have come together to clap in celebration for key workers on the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

NHS staff outside the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The nationwide clap had been organised following a letter from the Together coalition, in which influential figures including NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voiced their support for making July 5 an official day of commemoration.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Simon said he hoped the public will use the anniversary as an opportunity to “say a heartfelt thank you” to hospital staff.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Boris Johnson and Annemarie Plas outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dogs outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
