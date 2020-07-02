PM’s father Stanley Johnson criticised for Greece trip amid pandemic

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has been criticised by MPs after flying to Greece despite Government advice urging Britons against all but essential international travel.

The 79-year-old arrived in Athens on Wednesday evening to visit his mountain villa, and shared a video of his plane landing in the capital on social media platform Instagram.

He also posted a picture of himself wearing a face mask, which appeared to be taken in an airport.

Mr Johnson flew to Athens via Bulgaria, the Daily Mail said, because the Greek government has banned direct flights from the UK until mid-July.

He told the paper he was visiting the country on “essential business trying to Covid-proof my property in view of the upcoming letting season”.

“I need to set up distancing measures at the property because they’re taking it very seriously here. The Greeks are trying to stop bulk arrivals from the UK but they were quite happy to have me coming in.

“All they wanted to know was where I was coming from and what I was doing. Then I had my temperature taken and was swabbed twice.”

Mr Johnson said air bridges must be set up “as soon as possible”, adding: “From what I’ve seen the arrival of the British will not be a danger to the Greeks because they’re so careful here.”

Most people have been following the guidelines and socially distancing – not everyone will get a holiday this year. Those closest to the Prime Minister have different rules though. pic.twitter.com/qxMQLOvq6t — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) July 2, 2020

But his trip has angered MPs, with shadow minister Rosena Allin-Khan tweeting: “Most people have been following the guidelines and socially distancing – not everyone will get a holiday this year.

“Those closest to the Prime Minister have different rules though.”

Labour MP Kate Osborne said: “Dominic Cummings broke the lockdown rules now it’s @BorisJohnson’s father.

“One rule for the elite and another for everyone else it seems.

“They’re laughing directly in the face of people up and down this country. Shame.”

And Labour’s Neil Coyle tweeted: “Junior Johnson axes freedom of movement, undermining rights for 60 million Brits.

“Senior Johnson sneaks to his Greek villa during a global pandemic.”

The Foreign Office currently “advises British nationals against all but essential international travel” because of the coronavirus pandemic.