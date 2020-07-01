UK sees above average rainfall in June – after sunniest spring on record

The UK saw above average rainfall last month – with one English village enduring its wettest June day in nearly a century.

The Met Office recorded 105.7mm of rainfall across the UK over the month, 144% of the June average.

It comes after England went through its driest May on record and the UK had its sunniest spring since records began in 1929.

According to the latest figures, Cornwall recorded 143.3mm of rainfall last month, more than twice the county’s average monthly rainfall, making it the area’s fifth wettest June, while South Glamorgan in Wales had 144.8mm of rainfall, making it the seventh wettest on record.

Devon had its eighth wettest June with 142.1mm, which was also around twice the expected monthly rainfall, with data going back to 1862.

Meanwhile, Honister Pass in Cumbria recorded 212.8mm of rainfall on June 28, marking the wettest day on record for the month and the wettest day of 2020 so far.

Sutton Bonington, in Nottinghamshire, also had its wettest June day in nearly 100 years, with 46.2mm of rain falling over 24 hours on June 17.

Wales received the most rainfall in the UK with 137mm, followed by Northern Ireland with 124.3mm and Scotland with 122.5mm.

Daytime maximum and mean temperatures were also above average for the month across the UK.

The mean temperature in the UK was 23.2C (73.76F), while average the maximum temperature was 18.3C (64.94F).

Heatwave conditions were also seen across parts of the country with some warm nights in Gosport, Hampshire and Hastings, East Sussex, where temperatures remained above 20C (68F) on June 25.