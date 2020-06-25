Labour leader talks of cross-party support for day of remembrance

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would support a remembrance day for those who died due to Covid-19.

During a Call Keir online question and answer session with people in Renfrewshire, the party leader said he would support some sort of remembrance for all those who died during the health pandemic.

Juliet Kitchen asked how the Labour leader felt about a national day of mourning and he said not only would he support it, but he believed there would be cross-party backing.

Sir Keir said there should be a day of national mourning or remembrance for the 43,000 people across the UK who lost their lives to coronavirus.

He added: “In many cases, you’ve had families shaken to the core by the loss they’ve sustained, but also not able to do the most basic of things to hold a funeral or service.

“We’ve had this with extended family – trying to do a funeral by Zoom, it’s just so hard.

“I do think it would be important to have a national day – I don’t know if in mourning or remembrance, but a day designated every year to remembering.”

He added that he hoped there would be something, just like when the country came together to support the frontline NHS with clapping, so should something be done to remember those who lost their lives, and remember the families who had had to grieve.