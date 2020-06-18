Lockdown restrictions: what is the situation in each of the UK’s four nations?

Lockdown restrictions are slowly being eased in different ways and at varying speeds across the UK.

Here we take a look at the situation in each of the four nations.

– England



On Monday non-essential retail reopened in England, with people flocking back to high streets and retail parks, which had social distancing measures in place.

Zoos and safari parks also reopened, as did places of worship for private prayer.

The hospitality sector remains closed, alongside hairdressers, nail bars and beauty salons. They are working towards an earliest possible opening date of July 4.

Queues formed as shops reopened in England on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The rules allow households to join another in a “support bubble” if an adult lives alone or with a child.

They also now permit people to be present at births, and to visit people who are seriously unwell.

People can meet outdoors in groups of up to six, as long as they stay two metres apart.

Guidance for people who are shielding also says they can go outdoors for exercise.

Those considered extremely vulnerable can go outside with members of their household, while those who live alone can meet outside with one other person from another household, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

– Scotland

On Thursday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the country would be moving into phase two of its easing of restrictions, which will see changes made over the course of the coming days and weeks.

From Thursday people shielding can go outside for exercise, and from Friday they can meet people from one other household as long as social distancing measures are adhered to.

For the rest of the general public, up to three households can meet up outside, from Friday, with no more than eight people gathered at a time.

As we move into phase 2 of our route map, changes to restrictions are happening in stages. Here are some of the restrictions that will change in Scotland from Friday 19 June ⬇ Full details ➡ https://t.co/Z4C4g5RG9T pic.twitter.com/ndNF3IZTYw — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 18, 2020

People are urged to stay within a roughly five-mile radius of their home for recreational purposes, and Ms Sturgeon said people can go inside to use the toilet when meeting in someone else’s garden.

From Monday face coverings are mandatory on public transport, dentists can reopen, professional sport can resume and places of worship will be able to reopen for individual prayer.

The construction sector will also move to the next phase of its restart plan from Monday.

From June 29, outdoor markets, playgrounds and sports facilities will reopen, along with zoos and “garden attractions”, although visitors should not travel more than five miles from their homes and tickets should be bought in advance.

Non-essential shops can also open from June 29 if they have outdoor entrances and exits.

Restrictions on moving house will be dropped and weddings will be allowed to go ahead if they are outdoors and with “limited numbers”.

There is no date yet for reopening beer gardens and outdoor spaces at restaurants.

– Wales

An announcement on what will be relaxed next in Wales will be made on Friday, and is expected to include reopening non-essential shops and relaxing restrictions on more outdoor activities.

Non-essential retail remains closed in Wales. We will make a decisions on whether they'll reopen later this week. Businesses should prepare for reopening by ensuring that they are able to adapt to follow the 2m rule. pic.twitter.com/CLKVKHT8KF — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) June 14, 2020

People are restricted to journeys of five miles for leisure, and travelling to parks, beaches and attractions outside your local area is not allowed.

But this week Government minister Eluned Morgan said reviewing the restriction would be in the “melting pot” of ideas discussed ahead of Friday’s announcement.

Members of two separate households are allowed to meet outdoors, provided they stay local and keep to social distancing, and there is no restriction on the number of people who can meet at one time.

Face coverings are not mandatory.

– Northern Ireland



A further review of measures was taking place in Northern Ireland on Thursday and an announcement is expected later.

The PA news agency understands shielding advice to people in at-risk categories will be paused at the end of July, schools are set to reopen for key year groups on August 24, and it is understood hairdressers and salons will be allowed to reopen on July 6.

An announcement is also expected that church services can resume at the end of June.

A pastor preaches during a drive-in service at Maghaberry Elim Pentecostal Church in Craigavon in Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

In measures already known, caravan parks, campsites and self-contained tourist accommodation will be able to reopen from June 26.

A week later on July 3, hotels, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, pubs and bars will be able to welcome customers back.

Indoor pubs and bars opening on that date will have to primarily function as restaurants and offer substantial meals with table service.

The food prerequisite does not apply to alcohol being served outside in beer gardens, though table service is again compulsory.

Museums and galleries can also reopen on July 3, but hotel leisure and spa facilities will have to remain closed.

It is recommended that people consider using face coverings in particular circumstances, such as in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not possible, but they are not mandatory.

Groups of up to six people from separate households can meet outdoors, maintaining social distancing.

Since Saturday, people living on their own have been allowed to interact with one other household in a “social bubble”.