In Pictures: Consumers back on the streets as lockdown in England eases

People in England have returned to the streets as non-essential shops emerge from lockdown restrictions.

Queues began forming early on at stores across city centres as thousands took advantage of the new measures.

Consumers are being encouraged to go out and spend, but to “be sensible” in their approach, as the Government seeks to begin reopening the economy “gradually and carefully”.

Small business minister Paul Scully insisted it is safe to shop, noting the new looks many stores will have as they attempt to ensure social distancing and good hygiene among staff and customers.

Hannah Owens, giraffe keeper, opens the doors to release the giraffes at Chester Zoo as it reopens (Peter Byrne/PA)

