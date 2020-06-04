Man charged in connection with image of George Floyd death

A man has been charged in connection with a social media image that referenced the death of George Floyd in the US.

Police Scotland said the 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and has now been charged.

Mr Floyd, 46, died in police custody after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, sparking international protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He could be heard pleading for air in videos filmed by onlookers.

One of the officers involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers in Fife have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an image relating to the death of George Floyd in the United States which has been circulating on social media.”

She added: “The man has now been charged and is due at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday June 4.”