Key quotes from Meghan’s speech

Here are some of the key quotes from the Duchess of Sussex as she addressed racial divisions and the death of George Floyd in the US.

– Meghan on events in the US

“And as we’ve all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating.”

– On speaking out



“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

The Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

– On George Floyd and others who have died



“Because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered. And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark, his life mattered.”

– Saying sorry to students graduating from Immaculate Heart High

“The first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”

Advertising

– On the LA riots of 1992

“I remember the curfew, and I remember rushing back home, and on that drive home seeing ash fall from the sky, and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings, and seeing people run out of buildings carrying bags and looting, and I remember seeing men in the back of a van holding guns and rifles.

“And I remember pulling up to the house and seeing the tree that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don’t go away.”

The Duchess of Sussex delivering her video message to students (Duchess of Sussex/PA)

Advertising

– To the students about moving forward

“Now you get to be part of rebuilding and I know sometimes people say ‘How many times do we need to rebuild?’ Well, you know, we’re going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we.”

– On voting



“You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you’ve ever been able to do, because most of you are 18, or you’re going to turn 18, so you’re going to vote.”

– Saying black lives matter



“You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do, because with as diverse and vibrant and open minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter.”