Police break up brawl on Hampstead Heath

Six people have been arrested following a brawl involving hundreds of youths on London’s Hampsted Heath.

Three van loads of police officers were deployed to the park at around 6.30pm on Tuesday to disperse the crowd.

A dispersal order is now in place for the heath and nearby Parliament Hill, the Met Police said, and the public have been told to stay away.

Not sure what this is about – but pretty big fight in the park involving hundreds of kids. About 50+ police officers. Hampstead Heath Park. pic.twitter.com/qEBHv798Um — Mr Jonathan Jones (謝強尼) ???? (@Jonny_J_) June 2, 2020

Jonathan Jones, who had been at the heath with his partner for exercise, estimated there were at least 50 officers at the scene.

He told the PA news agency: “On the way into the park, we heard and saw police car after police car and police vans streaming by.

“We then got to the park entrance and three vans rolled in and there were a lot of police officers.”

Around 50 officers were deployed to disperse the crowd (@Jonny_J_/PA)

Mr Jones said it wasn’t clear what had sparked the brawl but he saw two young girls being led away in handcuffs.

“It looked as if the police were trying to break up a fight, and then at some point, it looks like someone was trying to go for one of the officers.”

He added: “More police came really quickly, and they broke everything up, and then ordered everyone to leave the park.”

A S35 dispersal order is in place for #HampsteadHeath & #ParliamentHill. Please don't attend these locations. We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P'ment Hill. Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed. No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) June 2, 2020

Met Police Camden tweeted: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for #HampsteadHeath & #ParliamentHill. Please don’t attend these locations.

“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill.

“Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed. No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”