Protesters gather in Peckham after George Floyd killing in US

Demonstrators have gathered in London after the death of a black man in the US which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder.

Dozens of protesters chanted as they marched in Peckham, in the south-east of the capital on Saturday.

Some of those taking part carried placards reading “solidarity” and “Black lives matter”.

Protests have flared up across the United States after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.

The handcuffed black man died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Video of the arrest, which has gone viral, shows Mr Floyd begging for air and saying, “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me”.

Criminal charges were filed on Friday against white police officer Derek Chauvin, 44.

He has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.