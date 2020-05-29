Lockdown breach fines plummet as restrictions ease

The number of fines for breaches of lockdown rules has plunged since measures were eased, with just 841 handed out by police in England, new figures show.

A total of 16,947 fixed penalty notices (FPNs), including 15,552 in England and 1,395 in Wales, were recorded by forces up to May 25, according to provisional data released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

There were 1,019 issued in England during the latest two-week period, between May 12 and 25 – although the figure is likely to be revised upwards as more fines are reported – compared to 4,967 during the previous fortnight.

Just 841 fines were handed out by forces in England since lockdown measures were eased on Wednesday May 13 with the highest number (178) during the latest period given the day before.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair Martin Hewitt said: “As restrictions are carefully eased, the public have been able to go about their business in greater numbers, and with greater flexibility.

Government regulations on #Covid19 have changed today. The police role in England has changed too as we can all spend more time outside. Officers will engage, explain, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce the new regulations. pic.twitter.com/R2BwqD2KCG — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) May 13, 2020

“The collective public effort over the past two months has meant police officers have only rarely had to step in to enforce regulations and even less so in the past few weeks.

“I am confident the vast majority will continue to act responsibly. We will be issuing guidance to officers on how to approach new changes to the regulations in the coming days.

“The overarching aim of the police response has always been to keep people as safe as possible, and encourage them to follow the regulations, thereby reducing the transmission of the virus.

“We will continue to play our part and are grateful for all of the positive engagement we have had with the public to date.”

Police were given powers to break up gatherings and fine people for breaching restriction of movement rules under the Health Protection Regulations 2020, from March 27.

The fines carried penalties of £60, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, with the fine doubled for each repeat offence up to a £960 maximum.

Higher fines were brought in England – £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, and rising to a maximum of £3,200 for subsequent offences – from May 13.