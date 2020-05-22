Carluccio’s: Full list of 30 restaurants saved in rescue deal

A rescue deal for troubled dining chain Carluccio’s has secured the future of 30 of its UK restaurants.

On Friday, administrators confirmed that the company was sold to Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a move which saves over 800 jobs.

The restaurant chain’s 40 restaurants will shut down as a result of the deal, with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

It plunged into administration in March after the impact of coronavirus exacerbated the firm’s long-standing financial difficulties

Earlier this week, Bella Italia owner Casual Dining Group filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators as it became the latest chain to be hit by the lockdown.

Administrators for Carluccio’s said the following 30 restaurants have been saved:

Beverley

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway

Cambridge

Cheshire Oaks

Chester

Chichester

Colchester

Derby

Kingston, Bentalls

Leamington Spa

Leeds, Trinity

London, Islington Development Kitchen

London, Marriott Heathrow

London, Marriott Regents Park

London, Richmond

London, South Kensington

London, St Christopher’s Place

London, St Pancras Station

London, Waterloo Station

London, Wimbledon

Manchester, Trafford Centre

Manchester, Piccadilly

Portsmouth

Reading

Sheffield

Solihull

Southampton

Stratford on Avon

Walton on Thames