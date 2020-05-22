Advertising
Carluccio’s: Full list of 30 restaurants saved in rescue deal
Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) has saved more than 800 jobs after buying the Italian restaurant chain.
A rescue deal for troubled dining chain Carluccio’s has secured the future of 30 of its UK restaurants.
On Friday, administrators confirmed that the company was sold to Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a move which saves over 800 jobs.
The restaurant chain’s 40 restaurants will shut down as a result of the deal, with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.
It plunged into administration in March after the impact of coronavirus exacerbated the firm’s long-standing financial difficulties
Earlier this week, Bella Italia owner Casual Dining Group filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators as it became the latest chain to be hit by the lockdown.
Administrators for Carluccio’s said the following 30 restaurants have been saved:
Beverley
Bluewater
Bristol, Cribbs Causeway
Cambridge
Cheshire Oaks
Chester
Chichester
Colchester
Derby
Kingston, Bentalls
Leamington Spa
Leeds, Trinity
London, Islington Development Kitchen
London, Marriott Heathrow
London, Marriott Regents Park
London, Richmond
London, South Kensington
London, St Christopher’s Place
London, St Pancras Station
London, Waterloo Station
London, Wimbledon
Manchester, Trafford Centre
Manchester, Piccadilly
Portsmouth
Reading
Sheffield
Solihull
Southampton
Stratford on Avon
Walton on Thames
