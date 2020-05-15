Tributes paid to ‘inspiring’ midwife and much-loved nurse

NHS colleagues have paid tribute to a midwife and a mental health nurse employed at the same NHS trust, who both died after treatment for Covid-19.

Safaa Alam, 30, started her professional career as a nurse before training as a midwife at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, where she was described as a “true role model” known for her kindness and compassion.

Lillian Mudzivare, 41, a senior mental health nurse, died this week following a long battle with coronavirus, the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said.

In a statement on Friday, Rachel Carter, the trust’s head of midwifery, said: “Safaa was loved by all of us here at Birmingham Women’s.

“Not only was she generous with her time, approachable and extremely hard-working, a true role model, but she was also a dear friend and the glue to our team.

“To watch Safaa work was inspiring, she provided women, babies and families with exceptional care and did this with the greatest level of compassion, putting everyone she worked with at ease.

“Our memories of Safaa will always be cherished, and we’ll greatly miss her strength and positive outlook on life.”

Paying tribute to Mrs Mudzivare, who lived in Birmingham with her husband and their daughters, trust chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh said: “Lillian was a much loved member of our Forward Thinking Birmingham team whose bubbly, vibrant and bright approach touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

“Her commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of young people always shone through and she was working hard towards becoming an advanced practitioner, where she knew she would be able to make even more of a difference.”

The families of both healthworkers also issued statements through the trust paying tribute to their loved ones.

Remembering her as beautiful and full of life, Mrs Alam’s husband Shazad said: “She was my childhood sweetheart and we grew up together and married over four years ago.

“My years with Saf have been filled with love, fun and adventure; this was just the beginning of our lives together, her passing has been premature.

“She has left an empty feeling and space in my life and for many others which will take a long time to heal, but I will remember her with love for her courage, patience and kindness.”

The midwife passed away weeks after the death of her father and a GoFundMe appeal in their memory has raised more than £5,000.

Mrs Mudzivare’s family said: “Lillian was such a beautiful mother, wife and friend – she was always there for others.

“She loved her children, her family and friends dearly and was a very proud nurse always caring for those who needed her help.

“We are all devastated to lose such a wonderful person; she will always be in our thoughts.”