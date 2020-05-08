What the papers say – May 8

Commemorations of VE Day and the latest on the coronavirus situation in the UK lead the papers on Bank Holiday Friday.

The Times starts with Prime Minister Boris Johnson “keeping Britain in lockdown” for another seven weeks, as estimates say there are 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 every day.

The Times 8/5/20 Pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek's dog Wilson sits outside his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day. Photo : Joe Giddens/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/qURkwczjuv — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 7, 2020

The Daily Telegraph carries new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s quotes arguing the VE Day generation are owed safety in care homes.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Starmer: 'We owe it to VE Day generation to protect them from virus in care homes' ”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AlE9EYL2B9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2020

The Guardian leads on suggestions that Downing Street is trying to “regain control” of the next phase in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Guardian front page, Friday 8 May 2020: Fears No 10 has lost grip on lockdown exit plans pic.twitter.com/CGKCVgV3rV — The Guardian (@guardian) May 7, 2020

While the Financial Times leads with warnings from the Bank of England about the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday May 8 https://t.co/4wSEQlZGZh pic.twitter.com/pRrTJU4tEJ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 7, 2020

New bike lanes will be opened across the UK as the country is urged to take up cycling to avoid public transport as lockdown is eased, according to the i.

Friday's front page: On yer bike – millions will be urged to cycle to work to avoid crowded buses and trains #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Qum3X82Z9Q — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 7, 2020

The Independent carries Mr Johnson’s pledge that any loosening of lockdown restrictions would be done with “maximum caution”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL : maximum caution over lockdown, insists PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aF83k3DTDR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 7, 2020

The Sun reports on a push for online donation site JustGiving to donate the £308,000 it has received from fees from people pledging money to Colonel Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts.

Tomorrow's front page: JustGiving urged to hand back £308k fee it took from Colonel Tom Moore's NHS fundraising heroics https://t.co/gM1UibR3WB pic.twitter.com/kgEGsel8Ol — The Sun (@TheSun) May 7, 2020

While the Daily Mirror leads with the headline “A Day of Hope”, carrying a picture of the VE Day celebrations from 1945.

The Daily Express also leads on VE Day, quoting one of Vera Lynn’s lyrics in the headline of “Keep smiling through”.

And the Daily Star urges readers to “raise a glass” to “our heroes”.

The Duke of York is being sued over “claims they missed payments on their luxury chalet”, according to the Daily Mail.