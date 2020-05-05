Wizz Air to launch flights from Luton to Faro in June

Wizz Air has announced the launch of six new routes serving Luton Airport from next month.

These include flights to Faro in Portugal from June 16 and four Greek islands from early July.

It will also fly to Morocco from late October.

Owain Jones, managing director of the Hungarian airline’s UK subsidiary, said: “Although travel is currently restricted by government regulations, we are planning for the easing of restrictions as the situation improves and our customers are able to start travelling again.

“The Wizz team is excited that our network from London Luton will continue to grow to include many new summer and winter sun destinations, and our new sanitising protocols will give our customers the confidence that they can safely rely on Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost fares to visit these new and exciting destinations on board Europe’s greenest fleet.

“As always, our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, and our enhanced protective measures will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible.”

The Greek islands Wizz Air will begin serving from Luton are Zakynthos from July 1, Crete from July 2, Corfu from July 3 and Rhodes from July 4.

The airline resumed some flights from Luton on May 1, serving Budapest, Hungary; Lisbon, Portugal; and Sofia, Bulgaria from the Bedfordshire airport.

Other routes, such as Tenerife, Spain and Tel Aviv, Israel will restart in the coming weeks, pending travel restrictions.

UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions prevent Britons from being allowed to travel to Luton airport for a holiday.

But people are able to fly for other reasons, such as to return home after being stranded overseas or if they are travelling for work.

New hygiene measures introduced by Wizz Air include requiring passengers and crew to wear face masks, keeping a distance between passengers during boarding and an enhanced cleaning regime.

Customers are being urged to use online services for checking in and making purchases such as additional bags to “reduce non-essential interaction at the airport”.