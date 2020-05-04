Murder investigation launched as mother of twin sons shot dead

A mother of twin eight-year-old sons has died after she was shot inside a house, with a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The woman, named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones, died in hospital on Sunday.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to a property in Barham near Ipswich shortly before 4.45am and a woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones shared a farmhouse in the village of Barham with her husband Peter Hartshorne-Jones.

Police officers at the scene outside a property in Barham (Sam Russell/ PA)

The property remains cordoned off by police and the suspect remains in custody.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s a tragedy what’s happened.

“We’re a close community here.”

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones worked as a solicitor in London, her LinkedIn profile said, with her profile describing her as multilingual and qualified to work in England, Wales and Germany.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/24434/20, on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.