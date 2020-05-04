Menu

In Pictures: Tributes paid to firefighters lost in line of duty

The memorial event also honoured firefighters in the US and Italy who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Green Watch and station staff at Tollcross Community Fire Station in Edinburgh observe a minuteâs silence

Firefighters across the country have fallen silent to remember colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year’s Firefighters’ Memorial Day, organised by the Fire Brigades Union and the Firefighters Memorial Trust, also honoured the nine firefighters in the United States and four in Italy who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters remembered fallen colleagues at a ceremony by the National Firefighters’ Memorial at St Paul’s, London, where Sub Officer Dan O’Brien laid a wreath.

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Crew members stood outside Tynemouth Community Fire Station to pay their respects.

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Leeds Green Watch firefighters observed a minute’s silence outside Leeds Fire Station in Kirkstall Road.

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Scenes outside Tollcross Community Fire Station in Edinburgh.

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Flags were flown at half mast as firefighters observed a minute’s silence outside Bournbrook Community Fire Station in Birmingham.

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Jacob King/PA)

Tributes paid outside Belle Vale Fire Station in Liverpool.

Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Firefighters’ Memorial Day
(Peter Byrne/PA)
UK News

