In Pictures: Tributes paid to firefighters lost in line of duty

Firefighters across the country have fallen silent to remember colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year’s Firefighters’ Memorial Day, organised by the Fire Brigades Union and the Firefighters Memorial Trust, also honoured the nine firefighters in the United States and four in Italy who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters remembered fallen colleagues at a ceremony by the National Firefighters’ Memorial at St Paul’s, London, where Sub Officer Dan O’Brien laid a wreath.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Crew members stood outside Tynemouth Community Fire Station to pay their respects.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Leeds Green Watch firefighters observed a minute’s silence outside Leeds Fire Station in Kirkstall Road.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Scenes outside Tollcross Community Fire Station in Edinburgh.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Flags were flown at half mast as firefighters observed a minute’s silence outside Bournbrook Community Fire Station in Birmingham.

(Jacob King/PA)

Tributes paid outside Belle Vale Fire Station in Liverpool.

(Peter Byrne/PA)