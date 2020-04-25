Lockdown rules continue to be flouted

Some people have continued to break the strict coronavirus lockdown rules by flouting instructions to stay at home.

The police have used social media to highlight examples of members of the public ignoring pleas to remain at home and not make unnecessary journeys.

A couple who drove around 300 miles for a “mini-break” at a Cornish beach have been fined by police and had their car seized.

Found 2 people sleeping in a car in #Falmouth Checked their details & both live in #Kent & had driven down for a mini break. But driver had No Insurance & No Driving Licence! Car seized & 2 #FixedPenaltyNotices issued for Breaching the #Covid_19 #lockdown #restrictions #StayHome pic.twitter.com/EyDf5Scous — The Hungry Copper (@thehungrycopper) April 25, 2020

The pair, who are from Kent, were found asleep in the car in Falmouth, a Devon and Cornwall Police officer said. The driver also had no driving licence or insurance.

Superintendent Adrian Leisk, who is the local area commander for West Cornwall, said: “Still struggle to comprehend the selfishness of a minority of individuals.

“Important message for those still thinking it’s a good idea to ignore the Government guidance. You will be fined, you will be turned around and in this case we’ll seize your car.”

In Gwent, officers described it is “unacceptable” that people drove nearly 12 miles from Newport to the blue lagoon at Pantygasseg.

Police in Gloucestershire issued warning letters to three people in Paganhill after holding a party at one of their houses.

B&Q re-opened many of its stores this week and people in Bristol were pictured waiting to enter (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, pictures showed long queues forming outside a B&Q store in Bristol after the DIY chain re-opened more than 130 of its shops.

Police in Swansea also questioned whether it was necessary to queue up to enter the B&Q store at the Morfa retail park.

#EastsideNPT patroling @MorfaSP @BandQ is very busy since opening it's doors, queues going all the way back to Next. ? Please think IS YOUR SHOPPING ESSENTIAL ?? Or are buying plants & decorating your home? #StayHomeSaveLives ^56513 pic.twitter.com/RcH1L94wUQ — South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) April 25, 2020

They also suggested they had been checking locally whether people had been following the two-metre social distancing gap in supermarkets.

#EastsideNPT PCSOs Mel & Nick are demonstrating an approximate 2 metre gap?‍♂️↔️?‍♂️ which is the recommended social distancing to protect ourselves from #COVID19 (please note car space 40cm over) Not seeing this inside supermarkets today!?Dont get complacent people! #HereForSwansea pic.twitter.com/HpxZ5z0Ckt — South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) April 25, 2020

Dyfed-Powys Police said there had been reports of an increase in traffic in Montgomeryshire and checks would be carried out throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, a pub in Wolverhampton has been closed after it was caught flouting lockdown rules.

The Pendulum in Pendeford has had its licence suspended for four weeks by councillors after being issued with a Coronavirus Restrictions Prohibition Notice by police.

Sergeant Steph Reynolds, from Wolverhampton police licensing team, said: “The rules imposed by the Government were very clear. Pubs are not to trade for consumption of food or drink on the premises.”

Earlier this month, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said more than 3,200 fines for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws were issued by police forces in England between March 27 and April 13.