Government apology after site to book Covid-19 test stops taking applications
The Department of Health tweeted that there has been significant demand for bookings.
The Department of Health has apologised after the website set up for key workers to book Covid-19 tests stopped accepting applications due to high demand.
The part of the gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday.
The website, which enables people to book tests at a drive through centre or register for a home test, said: “Coronavirus test: applications closed. You can’t currently register for a Covid-19 test. Please check back here later.”
The Department of Health tweeted: “There has been significant demand for booking tests today.
“We apologise for any inconvenience. We are continuing to rapidly increase availability. More tests will be available tomorrow.”
