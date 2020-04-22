10 videos to keep the Prince of Wales entertained during coronavirus lockdown

The Prince of Wales has been enjoying the creativity on display in the videos the public has been making during the coronavirus lockdown.

He told Country Life magazine: “We have seen the very best use of technology – allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing – and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time.”

Here are some of the videos that show how the nation has been keeping itself entertained.

1. Hungry Hippos in real life

Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents! ??❤️ Posted by Bryn Celyn Care Home on Friday, March 20, 2020

Bryn Celyn care home in Wales has recreated a life-sized version of the game Hungry Hungry Hippos, with residents sat in wheelchairs while staff pushed them into the middle of circle, where they attempted to collect coloured balls with boxes and brooms.

2. Giant Kerplunk

Not to be outdone, staff at Fir Villa Residential Home created a giant game of Kerplunk to keep residents entertained.

3. The stay-in drive-through

After craving a takeaway burger, Ashleigh and Nate Crowley created a drive-through restaurant in their kitchen.

4. Stig stays home

Top Gear stunt driver The Stig found life a little on the tame side as he stayed at home and practised social distancing.

5. Distancing dinosaur

A dinosaur was seen stalking the streets of Callander in Perthshire, keeping locals entertained.

6. Friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men

Meanwhile in Stockport, Spider-Man has been spotted out and about thanks to two men dressing up to keep local youngsters entertained.

7. Mellow cello

I was supposed to be playing cricket this weekend… So today’s musical offering is a nod to @bbctms with ‘Soul Limbo’ as you’ve never heard it! #StayHome pic.twitter.com/T5GHn8TedT — Joy Lisney (@JoyLisney) April 18, 2020

Cellist and cricket fan Joy Linsey earned praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan for her rendition of the Test Match Special theme music.

8. Dancing in the street

The residents of a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, have been gathering for a daily 11am socially-distanced dance, led by local dance teacher Janet Woodcock.

9. What light through yonder window?

Doin’ a bit of Shakespeare outta the Window…it’s how we get down in North London ??‍♀️? Trying to entertain & cheer up our neighbours this weekend #CheWalker @Ruthgibson2000 & Adolpho on ALL the instruments ✨#streettheatre #RomeoAndJuilet #lockdown pic.twitter.com/6MFJWvMrMP — Sasha Frost (@Sashadfrost) April 6, 2020

Quarantined actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson performed Romeo and Juliet from their windows to cheer up neighbours in north London.

10. Dinner party daddy

A dad delighted his young children by turning dinner time into a trip to a luxury restaurant.