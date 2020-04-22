Advertising
10 videos to keep the Prince of Wales entertained during coronavirus lockdown
Charles said he had seen “some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time” over the last few weeks.
The Prince of Wales has been enjoying the creativity on display in the videos the public has been making during the coronavirus lockdown.
He told Country Life magazine: “We have seen the very best use of technology – allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing – and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time.”
Here are some of the videos that show how the nation has been keeping itself entertained.
1. Hungry Hippos in real life
Bryn Celyn care home in Wales has recreated a life-sized version of the game Hungry Hungry Hippos, with residents sat in wheelchairs while staff pushed them into the middle of circle, where they attempted to collect coloured balls with boxes and brooms.
2. Giant Kerplunk
Not to be outdone, staff at Fir Villa Residential Home created a giant game of Kerplunk to keep residents entertained.
3. The stay-in drive-through
After craving a takeaway burger, Ashleigh and Nate Crowley created a drive-through restaurant in their kitchen.
4. Stig stays home
Top Gear stunt driver The Stig found life a little on the tame side as he stayed at home and practised social distancing.
5. Distancing dinosaur
A dinosaur was seen stalking the streets of Callander in Perthshire, keeping locals entertained.
6. Friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men
Meanwhile in Stockport, Spider-Man has been spotted out and about thanks to two men dressing up to keep local youngsters entertained.
7. Mellow cello
Cellist and cricket fan Joy Linsey earned praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan for her rendition of the Test Match Special theme music.
8. Dancing in the street
The residents of a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, have been gathering for a daily 11am socially-distanced dance, led by local dance teacher Janet Woodcock.
9. What light through yonder window?
Quarantined actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson performed Romeo and Juliet from their windows to cheer up neighbours in north London.
10. Dinner party daddy
A dad delighted his young children by turning dinner time into a trip to a luxury restaurant.
