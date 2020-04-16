Tributes paid to well-loved hospital theatre assistant

Tributes have been paid to a hospital worker who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Andy Treble, 57, a theatre assistant at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales, died on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19, a spokesman for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said.

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother, who had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years, as a “kind man” who dedicated his life to his profession and “always had a smile on his face”.

“Andy absolutely loved working at the Maelor, his colleagues were his other family,” she said.

“He had a very kind nature and always put everyone else before himself. He was always laughing and smiling, he was such a good man.

“We are devastated by his loss but would like to thank the critical care team who did their very best for Andy and above all were there for him at the very end.”

Mr Treble’s daughter, Emily, 17, said: “He was such a lovely man, I’m proud to call him my father.

“He’s helped me through so much and he has always been there for me.

“He always cheered me up by watching Laurel and Hardy together. He was so kind, so loving and he will be missed forever.”

Mr Treble also leaves three other sisters, Caroline, Pauline and Linda.

(PA Graphics)

David Bevan, theatre manager at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, said: “Andy was a well-loved colleague and friend to us all. His loss has left a hole in his theatre family and he will be sadly missed by everyone.

“Andy was a hard-working, caring and compassionate member of our team with a wonderful sense of humour that touched us all.

The hospital’s managing director, Imran Devji, said: “Andy was a valued member of the team and was very well-liked amongst his colleagues.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of a much-loved member of staff. He will be truly missed by us all.”

In a joint statement, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board chief executive Simon Dean and chairman Mark Polin, said: “Every death from Covid-19 is devastating for loved ones, but when it is a colleague, it is all the more poignant.

“Andy was proud to work for the health service and dedicated his career to caring for others. He had worked at the Maelor for almost 40 years and was well-loved by his colleagues, who describe him as hard-working, caring and compassionate.”