Hospital declares critical incident after oxygen equipment ‘technical issue’

A hospital declared a critical incident and told people not to attend after a technical issue with oxygen equipment.

Watford General hospital asked people to stay away following the issue which they said did not pose any risk to patients.

West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust said in a statement: “A small number of patients are being transferred to other hospitals in the area, with each patient being fully assessed in line with existing safety guidelines before they are moved.”

Earlier on Saturday it tweeted telling people not to come to A&E until further notice even in an emergency.

Please DO NOT attend Watford General’s emergency department until further notice, even in an emergency. Go to your next nearest hospital with an emergency department. Anyone with non-urgent issues should seek advice via https://t.co/3rSnMp3o5g — West Herts Hospitals (@WestHertsNHS) April 4, 2020

It advised people instead to visit other nearby hospitals or seek advice through the 111 helpline.

As of 5pm Thursday, 29 people had died at West Hertfordshire NHS Trust hospitals after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The trust is responsible for Watford General as well as Hemel Hampstead and St Albans City hospitals.