Oscar-nominated 1917 screenwriter to take part in student Q&A

One of the Oscar-nominated screenwriters of 1917 is to take part in a Q&A with students at the institute she graduated from.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the script for the acclaimed First World War film, which has gone on to win seven Baftas, three Oscars and two Golden Globes.

She was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Glasgow’s Shawlands, will return to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow where she graduated from for the creative conversation and audience Q&A next month.

Director Sam Mendes (centre left) on the set of 1917 which was partly filmed at Govan Docks in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wilson-Cairns said: “RCS didn’t just prepare me for my career, it opened my eyes and showed me what my career could be.

“It gave me my career — I had no idea I wanted to, or in fact even could, be a screenwriter before I was set that first writing task for the class.

“That was the ‘eureka’ moment.”

Advertising

Some scenes from 1917 were filmed in Glasgow’s Govan Docks despite appearing shot as if in one long take.

The story followed the journey of two young soldiers, played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, venturing across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.

Callum McDougall, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jayne-Ann Tenggren at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The event on April 20 is exclusive to students and staff, and Wilson-Cairns will be joined by her former tutor and film lecturer Dr Andy Dougan on stage.

Advertising

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, RCS principal, said: “Krysty is a gifted storyteller whose work has captivated viewers across the world.

“To be nominated for an Oscar for your first feature film is the stuff of dreams and she is proof that talent and dedication to your craft can take you far – all the way from Glasgow to Hollywood.

“To have Krysty return to her RCS roots to share her inspirational story with the next generation of artists is a real gift and we can’t wait to welcome her back.”