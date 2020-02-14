Sacked Cabinet minister plans to spend time at the pub after reshuffle

Sacked Cabinet minister Julian Smith has said he plans to go to the pub after losing his job.

On Thursday, Mr Smith was replaced as Northern Ireland Secretary by Brandon Lewis as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Mr Smith said he wished his successor the best of luck in the role.

“I think my future plans are things like going to the pub,” said the Skipton and Ripon MP.

Constituency school visits almost always hit the nail on the head. Today no exception:Child – 'do you know Boris Johnson?' Me- 'yes' Child – 'wow. when did you last meet him' Me – 'er, yesterday' Child 'really! How was it?' Me 'er, er, er…great, it was just great'. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 14, 2020

“I’m now going to my constituency but I wish the new Cabinet, new Secretary of State, all the best of luck.”

Having spoken to journalists, he told those assembled: “Hope you don’t get too cold.”

Mr Smith also tweeted about the remarks of a pupil during a visit to a school in his constituency on Friday.

He said that the pupil had asked him if he knew Boris Johnson, responding that he did.

Having then been asked when he last met the Prime Minister and telling the child he had met Mr Johnson on Thursday, the pupil asked: “Really! How was it?”

Mr Smith, having been sacked from his Cabinet role on Thursday, said he told the pupil: “Er, er, er… great, it was just great.”