Key questions answered on potential rail fares rise

Regulated train fares in England may increase by 5.8% next year, based on a measure of inflation announced on Wednesday.

Fare rises are a controversial issue. Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what could happen.

Train fares in England and Wales will go up by around 4.6% from Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– When will train fares rise?

Fares are likely to increase next year, on dates to be determined.

This year, prices rose in England and Wales on March 2, and in Scotland on April 1.

– Who determines how much more expensive my train ticket will be?

The cap on regulated fare rises in England, Scotland and Wales is controlled by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments respectively.

– Which tickets are regulated?

Some season tickets, off-peak return tickets and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

– What about unregulated fares?

These fares are set by operators, but rises are expected to be similar as their finances are closely controlled by governments.

– What was the increase in regulated fares in England this year?

It was capped at 4.6%, which was one percentage point above Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation in July 2024.

– What will be the cap if that formula is used to set next year’s increase?

5.8%.

– What has the Department for Transport said?

There will be an update on changes to regulated fares later this year, and no decisions have been made on 2026 rail fares.

– What about public transport campaigners?

Railfuture recently warned a 5.5% increase would be “outrageous”, while Campaign for Better Transport urged the Government to “deliver a more affordable rail network”.

– Is there any way of avoiding the rise in fares?

Savvy commuters renewed their season tickets in the days before the annual increase.

– Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak, and booking in advance – although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly those made by commuters.