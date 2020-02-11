Peter and Autumn Phillips’ sadness at marriage split

The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have described their separation as sad but amicable, and “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

The couple are in the process of divorcing, and will share custody of their two daughters.

A spokesman for the pair, who wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008, said the decision was taken after many months of discussion, and they informed the Queen and their families last year.

Canadian-born Autumn will not return to her home country, but will remain in Gloucestershire where they will co-parent nine-year-old Savannah and seven-year-old Isla.

The spokesman said: “They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.

The Phillips family with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

“The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one.

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

“Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.”

The couple requested “privacy and compassion” for their children while the family continues to adapt to the changes.

The Princess Royal’s son Mr Phillips, 42, is the first of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s grandchildren to divorce.

In her annus horribilis of 1992, the Queen saw the marriages of three of her four children break down, with Anne divorcing Captain Mark Phillips, and the Duke and Duchess of York and the Prince and Princess of Wales separating.

The Phillips’ split, revealed by the Sun newspaper, comes amid turbulent times for the monarch and the royal family at the start of a new decade.

Autumn and Peter Phillips on their wedding day (Ian McIlgorm/PA)

Peter’s cousin, the Duke of Sussex, and Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, delivered a bombshell statement in January 2020, saying they were stepping down as senior royals and wanted to earn their own money.

In the end, after the Queen held a crisis summit at Sandringham, it was decided that Harry and Meghan would quit royal life completely in favour of a new life of personal and financial freedom, drop their HRH styles and spend most of their time in Canada.

In November, the Duke of York stepped down from royal public duties following his disastrous Newsnight interview about his association with American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, claims Andrew slept with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

The duke, who vehemently denies the allegations, is facing calls to talk to US prosecutors and the FBI.