Voters in Ireland are heading to the polls in the country’s first Saturday General Election for more than a century.

Residents of Gola Island, off the coast of Donegal, had the opportunity to cast their vote a day ahead of the rest of the country in the Irish election (Liam McBurney/PA)

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar votes at Scoil Thomais in Castleknock, Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Varadkar will be hoping his administration’s economic record and handling of the Brexit process will convince enough voters to renew his tenure (Damien Storan/PA)

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin meets a voter after he cast his ballot at St Anthony’s Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Martin shared a kiss with his wife Mary (Yui Mok/PA)

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne voted at St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, with local councillor Seamas McGrattan, cast her vote at St Joseph’s School in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

If opinion polls prove correct, Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the 90-year duopoly of the state’s two main parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael (Niall Carson/PA)

Many voters took their canine friends along to join in the action (Niall Carson/PA)