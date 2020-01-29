Advertising
In Pictures: Miniature town’s makeover nears completion ahead of grand reopening
Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Dorset has been closed for refurbishment.
A big refurbishment of a tiny town is nearly complete.
The finishing touches are being made at Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Dorset, which is a scale model of how the town used to look in the 1950s.
Visitors are able to walk around the attraction which features more than 100 models of shops, banks, cafes and other buildings, including a ringing phone box.
Volunteers have been helping with the project at Wimborne Model Town and Gardens.
