In Pictures: Miniature town’s makeover nears completion ahead of grand reopening

A big refurbishment of a tiny town is nearly complete.

The finishing touches are being made at Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Dorset, which is a scale model of how the town used to look in the 1950s.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Visitors are able to walk around the attraction which features more than 100 models of shops, banks, cafes and other buildings, including a ringing phone box.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Volunteers have been helping with the project at Wimborne Model Town and Gardens.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)