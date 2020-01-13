Bears celebrate their birthdays with cake and presents

Four bears have celebrated their birthdays with a cake and presents.

The two sets of twins, named Gemini, Albie, Nilas and Neo, turned two and three within a week of each other.

They received presents and a cake made by Great British Bake Off star Briony Williams to mark the occasion.

Four bears are celebrating their second and third birthdays within a week of each other (Ben Birchall/PA)

Keepers at Wild Place Project in south Gloucestershire, where the bears arrived last summer, say they are growing well.

Will Walker, animal manager, said: “The bears were quite shy when they first arrived, but have become very confident and have formed lovely, trusting relationships with their keepers.

“The four bears all get along very well and love exploring their huge, woodland paddock – climbing the trees, foraging, and swimming in their pool.

The bears celebrated with treats (Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

“Although they are currently very sleepy as they really slow down at this time of year.

“We have four very drowsy bears but I’m sure they have enjoyed some extra treats for their birthdays today.”

The bears are not yet fully grown and could reach up to 350kg for males and 200kg for females.