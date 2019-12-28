Advertising
Homes evacuated after discovery of weapons near Bristol
The arrest was made on Saturday after the arsenal was discovered at an address in Shetland Road, Westbury-on-Trym.
Homes have been evacuated following the discovery of weapons at a house in an upmarket suburb.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of the possession of offensive weapons.
The arrest was made on Saturday after the arsenal was discovered at an address in Shetland Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol.
Police said the incident was not terrorism related, but due to what was found a 50-metre cordon has been put in place and a “handful” of nearby houses have been evacuated.
“This action has been taken in conjunction with advice from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) who will be attending the property,” a police spokesman said.
“We apologise for any disruption caused to residents in the area but would stress the actions taken are purely as a precaution, until the EOD attend and a comprehensive search of the property is completed.
“We can confirm that this is not a terrorist-related incident and the actions taken are precautionary due to some of the items found in the property.”
The man remains in police custody while his home is searched.
