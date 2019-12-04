CCTV footage released of moment Jaden Moodie, 14, knocked off moped and stabbed

Graphic CCTV footage has been released of the moment 14-year-old Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in the street.

Jaden had been out drug dealing in Leyton, east London, for the Beaumont gang when he was attacked by rivals on the evening of January 8, the Old Bailey has heard.

The killing was captured on CCTV cameras in Bickley Road and shows a Mercedes car ploughing into Jaden’s scooter.

CCTV captured the moment Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped and stabbed (Met Police/PA)

As he lay defenceless in the road, he was then set upon and stabbed to death in seconds, before the Mercedes drove off.

Ayoub Majdouline, 19, was allegedly one of five young men in the Mercedes who had driven around the area looking for a rival gang member to attack.

The day before, Majdouline was caught on CCTV at a Travelodge hotel in Walthamstow, with distinctive Nike Air Max trainers he was allegedly to wear during the knife attack on Jaden, the court has heard.

Majdouline was also wearing yellow rubber gloves, one of which was later found to have traces of the victim’s blood and the defendant’s DNA, it is claimed.

Jurors were told how Majdouline had a troubled upbringing in Leyton and had turned to drug dealing for older boys to make money.

Ayoub Majdouline at a Travelodge hotel in Walthamstow (Met Police/PA)

The court heard how his Irish mother and Moroccan father split up when he was aged seven.

His father died in 2015, and Majdouline went to live with an aunt and later went into foster care, jurors heard.

The court was told he was identified by the National Crime Agency in 2018 as a victim of “modern slavery”, amid concerns of exploitation by older youths.

Giving evidence, Majdouline told jurors how he sold drugs “for and with” the Mali Boys gang, including county lines in Basingstoke, Ipswich and Andover.

He had been caught with drugs and carrying knives, but despite serving time behind bars, went straight back to dealing.

Rubber gloves it is claimed Ayoub Majdouline was wearing when he allegedly stabbed 14-year-old Jaden Moodie (Met Police/PA)

He said: “At the time, I did not feel like I was being supported by social services and I never lived by myself before.

“I was not getting really any money from social services – £50 a week – and I did not really know how to spend money … Just two or three days I would run out of money and I did not have money to buy food.

“Everyone in Leyton that I knew was selling drugs to make money so I just thought … to survive.”

When he turned 18, Majdouline said he got “confused” sorting out jobseekers’ allowance.

After a few weeks of volunteer work, he returned to drug dealing, saying: “I felt I had to make money the only way I knew how to make money.”

Jaden Moodie (Handout/Met Police/PA)

Majdouline, who is white, said the majority of the older Mali Boys were Somali, but “black boys, Asian boys and white boys” sold drugs for them.

He explained why he had been given a knife to carry while dealing, saying he had been “sliced” on one occasion in Basingstoke.

He said: “Because I was selling drugs for this older guy in Leyton and obviously when I was selling drugs, a lot of people I was selling drugs to were older than me.

“He didn’t want me to get robbed or lose his drugs so he gave me a knife so basically to hold a knife to sell drugs for my own safety.”

In a series of agreed facts read to the court, jurors learned that Jaden had been in trouble with police since he was 13-years-old.

He was handed a youth conditional caution in March last year after police seized an air powered pistol, Rambo knife and cannabis during an altercation in Nottingham.

In November last year, he admitted appearing in a Snapchat video with an imitation firearm.

The previous month, Jaden was found with crack cocaine at an address in Bournemouth, jurors were told.

Majdouline, from Wembley, north London, has denied Jaden’s murder and the Old Bailey trial continues.